LSU DE Da'Shawn Womack intends to enter the transfer portal

LSU loses it's fourth player in three days to the transfer portal. Rickie Collins got the ball rolling on Sunday and has since been followed by WR Landon Ibieta, WR CJ Daniels and now DE Da'Shawn Womack.

Since signing with LSU in 2023, Womack has shown a whole lot of promise. The sophomore DE has played 179 snaps in his career, 116 of which have been pass rush snaps. In those 116 pass rush snaps, Womack has totaled 21 pressures and 2.5 sacks.

Womack did not make an appearance in the Tigers last two games of the season versus Vanderbilt and Oklahoma despite not being tagged with an injury designation. After the Tigers loss to Florida, Brian Kelly said that players who aren't willing to help the team get better wouldn't play in the final two games of the season.

The former four-star DE will now hit the portal and look for a new home. He's a very talented player who will likely receive a lot of attention, so it will be interesting to see where he lands.

With Bradyn Swinson and Sai'vion Jones leaving, Womack likely would've been in line to start next year. Now, the Tigers will turn elsewhere and will likely need to hit the portal for an experienced edge rusher.