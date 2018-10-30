Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-30 18:21:43 -0500') }} football Edit

LSU debuts at No. 3 in initial College Football Playoff rankings

Sam Spiegelman • TigerDetails.com
@samspiegs
Senior Writer

LSU has stood at No. 4 in the AP Poll the past two weeks after knocking off five ranked opponents, including three inside the top 10. That has translated well to their push for a playoff spot.

The Tigers (7-1) landed at No. 3 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings released on ESPN on Tuesday evening. They trailed Alabama, their opponent on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, as well as Clemson (No. 2) and Notre Dame (No. 4), matching the AP Poll.

LSU is the only one-loss team inside the top four.

Coincidentally, the inaugural rankings set the tone for two playoff teams clashing when No. 1 Alabama plays No. 3 LSU in Baton Rouge. Those teams are currently in line to be involved in semifinal games.

LSU’s place at No. 3 is the team’s highest ranking inside the College Football Playoff bracket since the 2015 season when the team was No. 2 heading into — you guessed it — a showdown with Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tigers were 7-0 entering Week 9 back then.

The College Football Playoff rankings will continue to be shuffled and released for the next five weeks before the postseason matchups are confirmed. The final round of rankings are determined after conference championship games the first weekend of December.

"I had LSU there at No. 3, a little bit ahead of Notre Dame. LSU and Notre Dame is somewhat a moot point because of the game this Saturday in Baton Rouge. If they lose that game, they will go to the back of the line. If the win that game, it becomes very interesting — what would they do with Alabama if Alabama were to lose a close game to LSU? How far would Alabama potentially move? “You don’t want to just jump to conclusions about any games, especially anytime you go to Death Valley. But for Week 1, this is exactly as I thought it would go."
— ESPN Analyst Kirk Herbstreit

Here is the rest of the top 10, which includes several other one-loss teams.

5. Michigan

6. Georgia

7. Oklahoma

8. Washington State

9. Kentucky

10. Ohio State

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}