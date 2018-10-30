LSU has stood at No. 4 in the AP Poll the past two weeks after knocking off five ranked opponents, including three inside the top 10. That has translated well to their push for a playoff spot.



The Tigers (7-1) landed at No. 3 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings released on ESPN on Tuesday evening. They trailed Alabama, their opponent on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, as well as Clemson (No. 2) and Notre Dame (No. 4), matching the AP Poll.

LSU is the only one-loss team inside the top four.

Coincidentally, the inaugural rankings set the tone for two playoff teams clashing when No. 1 Alabama plays No. 3 LSU in Baton Rouge. Those teams are currently in line to be involved in semifinal games.

LSU’s place at No. 3 is the team’s highest ranking inside the College Football Playoff bracket since the 2015 season when the team was No. 2 heading into — you guessed it — a showdown with Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Tigers were 7-0 entering Week 9 back then.

The College Football Playoff rankings will continue to be shuffled and released for the next five weeks before the postseason matchups are confirmed. The final round of rankings are determined after conference championship games the first weekend of December.