About seven hours before tipoff of a game that could give LSU its 11th SEC regular season basketball title, the school released a statement that starting guard Javonte Smart was being withheld from competition.

Smart’s name was mentioned in a 2017 phone conversation wiretapped by the FBI between LSU coach Will Wade and recruiting middleman Christian Dawkins who had connections to shoe companies. The FBI is investigating college basketball corruption.

Wade, whose No. 25-5 team (15-2 in SEC) closes the regular season tonight at home against Vanderbilt, was suspended indefinitely Friday by Tigers’ athletic director Joe Alleva and school president King Alexander. The action against was taken after he reportedly refused their request for a meeting to discuss Thursday’s Yahoo Sports story detailing a transcript of the FBI wiretap of Wade telling Dawkins on a cell phone call about a “strong-ass offer” Wade made in recruiting a prospect that appears to be Tigers’ freshman signee Smart.

Saturday’s statement released at 12:35 by LSU senior associate athletics director Robert Munson read:

“Javonte Smart will be held from today’s game against Vanderbilt. This is done only in an abundance of caution and as a result of the lack of clarity provided regarding media reports and reported wiretaps involving Head Coach Will Wade. This decision does not suggest, in any way, wrongdoing or knowledge of wrongdoing on Javonte’s part or his family. Javonte and his family have been fully cooperative and open with university officials. The decision to hold Javonte from today’s game is a difficult and disappointing one for everyone involved. Javonte is a valuable member of the team, the university and the LSU family. The university and NCAA continue to review the matter in order to come to a resolution as quickly as possible.”

Smart, a 6-4, 200-pound guard who was last year’s Louisiana High School Player of the Year from state championship Scotlandville High on the fringes of Baton Rouge, has been a key weapon for the Tigers. He’s averaging 11.4 points in 29.9 minutes per game, averaging 21 points starting the last three games as sophomore Tremont Waters recovered from a virus.

In LSU’s first game without Waters on Feb. 23, Smart scored a career-high 29 points including game-winning free throws in an 82-80 home upset of then-No. 5 Tennessee.