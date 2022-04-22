LSU defeats Missouri in extra innings

Cade Doughty’s RBI single in the 10th inning proved to be the game-winner as LSU defeated Missouri 4-3 in extra innings Friday night at Alex Box Stadium.

With the victory LSU improves to 26-12 on the season and 9-8 in league play while Missouri drops to 22-14 and 5-12 in conference action.

Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the 10th, Josh Stevenson led off with a pinch-hit double and advanced to third on a groundout by Dylan Crews.

After Jacob Berry was intentionally walked, Doughty smacked an Austin Trossler pitch in the left center-field gap to score Stevenson and give LSU the victory.

Crews got LSU going in its first at-bat leading off the game with a solo home run.

After Missouri scored a pair of runs in the third inning, Brayden Jobert tied the game in the fourth inning with a solo home run and catcher Tyler McManus gave LSU the lead in the sixth with a solo shot.

LSU held the lead until the eighth inning when reliever Grant Taylor surrendered a solo home run to Luke Mann.

LSU will go for its second sweep of the season tomorrow afternoon at noon in the final game of the three-game series.