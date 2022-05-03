LSU defeats Nicholls in midweek action

This time, the effort in midweek action was more than there.

Smacking 12 hits, including three home runs on the night, LSU defeated Nicholls 10-6 Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

With the win, LSU picks up its 30th win of the season against 14 defeats. The Colonels dropped to 24-17 with the loss.

Three consecutive singles got the scoring started for the Tigers as Josh Pearson, Dylan Crews and Jacob Berry each had hits, with Pearson and Berry’s hits driving in runs to make it 2-0 LSU.

Five more runs crossed the plate an inning later for the Tigers, highlighted by a three-run homer by Pearson, a solo shot by Berry and a RBI single by Josh Stevenson.

Tying his career-high with five runs driven in on the night, Pearson added a solo home run in the fifth.

Four different Tigers finished with multi-hits nights as Person went 3-6, Crews went 2-5, Berry went 3-4 and Tyler McManus went 2-4.

LSU hits the road this weekend for a three-game series against Alabama, beginning on Friday night at 6 p.m.



