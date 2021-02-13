TigerDetails - LSU defeats No. 16 Tennessee, 78-65

LSU defeated No. 16 Tennessee, 78-65, Saturday afternoon inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU was led by freshman guard Cameron Thomas, who scored 25 points. Junior guard Javonte Smart contributed 20 while junior forward Darius Days tallied 14 and had five rebounds.

"I thought we played one of our better games, probably our best game to date," said LSU head coach Will Wade in his postgame press conference.

"We can certainly play better and finish the game off better. I thought we got contributions from everyone. Javonte (Smart) was obviously tremendous. Cam (Thomas), phenomenal game. (Darius) Days did a great job. But, Aundre Hyatt, eight points, eight rebounds. Two big threes. He was huge. (Eric) Gaines and (Josh) LeBlanc did a phenomenal job defensively. I thought it was a total team effort. Probably our most complete game to date. It is something that we can continue to build off of. I thought that we got better from (Mississippi) State (LSU’s last opponent) to this game and now we have to build off this game and get better before we play midweek this week.”

Jaden Springer led Tennessee with 21 points.

The Tigers next game will be against Auburn on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 3 p.m. CT. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.