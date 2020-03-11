LSU took a quiet victory against South Alabama Tuesday night but not nearly as quiet as the games on the horizon and possibly the rest of the season.

The bullpen threw six shutout innings and the offense produced enough runs to get the job done in a 4-1 victory at Alex Box Stadium. It might be the last game played on campus in front of fans for the remainder of the school year.

The news that the SEC was following the NCAA’s guidance to play remaining spring sports without fans was broken to the players after the game. But many already had an inkling.

“They heard about the Ivy League and other sports venues,” LSU coach Paul Mainieri said. “I gave a hint to position players before they went out to take infield: this might be our last game playing in front of fans this year, let’s make it a good one."

While the No. 19 Tigers (12-6) didn’t light up the scoreboard, they collected 11 hits as an indication the batting issues are being worked out. Cade Beloso hit his first home run to tie the game in the second while Cade Doughty hit a run-scoring single and Daniel Cabrera a two-run single in the third.

Starting pitcher Brandon Kaminer allowed a run in the first inning and pitched out of a bases loaded jam in the third to get the victory. The six pitchers to follow combined for six scoreless innings and the staff produced 12 strikeouts.

Closer Devin Fontenot got his fourth save and finished the game by punching out Santi Montiel and Ethan Wilson.

“It was not like a normal game with all the stuff going on, it was kind of hectic,” said Kaminer. “But I wanted to stay on the right path. I just came out and gave it my all. I didn’t have my greatest stuff, didn’t feel the best that I usually feel but happy we got a win and played great with the whole team.”

Kaminer allowed a double to Montiel to start the game and he scored on a base hit by Michael Sandle. In the third he struck out Alden Davis to end the inning after a single, a walk and a hit batsman.

“Coach Dunn came out with a mound visit and boosted my confidence a little,” Kaminer said. “I took a deep breath, took it slowly and didn’t let my head blow up. I went after the batter.”

Beloso, who was third on the team with 10 homers last season, ended his drought with a shot into the right field bleachers to lead off the second.

“It felt good,” he said. “It was a dry spell, one I wanted to get rid of quickly. Things haven’t happened my way. I’m just glad I finally got the first one out of the way.”

The Tigers put four hits together to take the lead for good in the third. Collier Cranford reached on an infield hit, went to third on a single to right by Zack Mathis and scored Doughty’s base hit to left. Doughty went to second on the throw to third and both runners scored when Cabrera slapped a single to the opposite field between shortstop and third.

LSU had runners on in every inning after that but could not bring them around.

“If we had taken advantage of another scoring opportunity or two it would have been a really, really good game,” Mainieri said. “But I thought it was a good final tune up going into conference play.

“We had a lot of pitchers who contributed out of the bullpen and pitched well. We have some important midweek games left but you come to LSU to play in the SEC and that’s where we’re going this week. It’s going to be a unique environment.”

LSU plays in Oxford, without fans for either side, against a team Mainieri called the “probably the hottest team in the country.” No. 6 Ole Miss has won 16 consecutive games since losing the season opener to Louisville. The Rebels scored 18 run on 18 hits in Tuesday’s win against Louisiana-Monroe.

The players are bracing for a difficult opponent as well as an eerie environment.

“It’s crazy,” Beloso said. “You can see on Twitter all the things going on, the Ivy League closing down the season. We’re lucky to be playing right now. I had no clue it was this big of a deal. It’s something serious that the administration is taking care of. We’re lucky to be playing for the rest of the season because some people around the country don’t get that privilege right now.”