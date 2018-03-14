AJ Labas threw six shutout innings and Zach Watson, Hunter Feduccia and Bryce Jordan each had two hits and two RBIs as LSU defeated South Alabama 9-4 in a non-conference game at The Box on Wednesday night.

HOW THEY SCORED

LSU first inning – Watson walked and advanced to second on a bunt single by Brandt Broussard. Watson moved to third and Broussard went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Antoine Duplantis. After Austin Bain walked, Watson and Broussard scored on a single by Feduccia. LSU 2, SOUTH ALABAMA 0

LSU fourth inning – With one out, Bryce Jordan singled and Chris Reid walked. Bryce Jordan scored on a single by Hal Hughes. LSU 3, SOUTH ALABAMA 0

LSU fifth inning – With one out, Bain reached on an error by shortstop Will Luft. Feduccia singled and Beau Jordan was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Bain scored when Bryce Jordan walked. Feduccia scored when Reid walked. After Hughes struck out, Beau Jordan and Bryce Jordan scored on a single by Watson. LSU 7, SOUTH ALABAMA 0

LSU sixth inning – With two out, Feduccia walked and Daniel Cabrera was hit by a pitch. Feduccia scored on a single by Bryce Jordan. LSU 8, SOUTH ALABAMA 0

South Alabama seventh inning – Wells Davis walked and was forced at second base on Carter Perkins’ ground ball to the second baseman. Perkins went to second on a wild pitch by John Kordros and advanced to third on a single by Hunter Brittain. After Michael Sandle struck out, Perkins scored when Luft reached on an error by the shortstop Hughes. LSU 8, SOUTH ALABAMA 1

LSU seventh inning – Hughes walked and Watson singled. Hughes advanced to third when Watson was forced at second on Broussard’s ground ball to the third baseman. Hughes scored on a single by Duplantis. LSU 9, SOUTH ALABAMA 1

South Alabama eighth inning – Travis Swaggerty singled and Brendan Donovan was hit by a pitch. Swaggerty scored on a double by Hunter Stokes. Felix Aberouette walked to load the bases. Donovan scored when Brittain walked. Stokes scored on a single by Sandle. LSU 9, SOUTH ALABAMA 4

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

The Tigers broke open the game with a four-run fifth inning. An error by the shortstop Luft on Bain’s ground set up the big inning. Bases-loaded walks to Bryce Jordan and Reid brought in the first two runs. A two-out single by Watson delivered the last two runs to give LSU a 7-0 lead over the Jaguars.

LSU PLAYER OF THE GAME

Labas had his longest out of the season as he went five innings. He had pitched a total of five innings in his first two starts. Labas allowed five hits, walked none and struck out five. There were three innings when South Alabama left a runner in scoring position. Labas retired Andrew Bates on a ground out to the second baseman with a runner on second and two out in the second. In the fifth, Bates and Luft flied out after Labas allowed a one-out double by Brittain. In the sixth, Labas struck out Swaggerty and Donovan after Paul Russo hit a one-out double. Labas has not allowed a run in ten innings this season.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: South Alabama 11, LSU 11

Errors: South Alabama 1, LSU 1

Left on base: LSU 12, South Alabama 11

Walks issued: LSU 4, South Alabama 7

Strikeouts recorded: South Alabama 10, LSU 10

Stolen bases: South Alabama 0, LSU 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Hunter Feduccia: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored, 1 BB

Bryce Jordan: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 2 runs scored

Zach Watson: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 BB

AJ Labas: 6 IP, 5 H, 5 K

SOUTH ALABAMA

Hunter Brittain: 3-for-3, 1 RBI, 2 2B, 1 BB

Hunter Stokes: 2-for-2, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, 1 2B

Dylan Hardy: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Travis Swaggerty: 2-for-5, 1 run scored

Caleb Yarbrough: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

NOTES

LSU started Beau Jordan in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The Tigers’ infield consisted of Reid at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Feduccia was the catcher and Labas was the pitcher. Bryce Jordan was the designated hitter. . .Bain and Beau Jordan were the only Tigers starters without a hit. Bain’s hitting streak ended at six games. . .Duplantis’ hit in the seventh was the 200th of his career. . .LSU was 5-for-20 with runners in scoring position. Feduccia, Hughes, Watson, Bryce Jordan and Duplantis delivered the five clutch hits. . .The Tigers used five relievers to get the final nine outs. Kodros got one out in the seventh and gave up a walk and a single. Devin Fontenot got the last two outs in that inning by strikeout. He allowed an inherited runner to score when Hughes committed an error. . .Taylor Petersen and Cam Sanders faced five batters in the eighth and recorded no outs. Petersen allowed two hits and hit a battle, while Sander issued two walks. Matthew Beck yielded one RBI hit before getting three outs – two by strikeout. . .Bain allowed two singles and struck out one batter in the ninth. . .The Jaguars were 3-for-14 with runners in scoring position. . .LSU is 12-6, while South Alabama is 9-8. . .The paid attendance was 10,456.

FROM THE LOCKER ROOM:

Coach Paul Mainieri’s comments: “I thought AJ Labas was going to be a super matchup for us against this South Alabama club. They’re among the nation’s leaders in drawing walks, but AJ throws strikes and he made them hit the ball. They had six lefthanded hitters in the lineup and his changeup was really effective against them. It was a good win against a quality opponent and it gives us some momentum going into our first SEC weekend.”

UP NEXT

LSU will play host to Missouri at The Box on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central. Missouri defeated Wichita State 9-4 in Columbia on Tuesday night. Zack Hess will be the starting pitcher for LSU. The LSU-Missouri game will be available on the SEC Digital Network.