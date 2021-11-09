LSU defeats ULM in season opener, 101-39

LSU defeated UL-Monroe 101-39 Tuesday night to open the season inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU was led by Darius Days, who had 30 points and went 8-for-9 behind the three-point line. Center Efton Reid had 16 points and six rebounds in his collegiate debut, and forward Tari Eason posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Thomas Howell led ULM with eight points and three rebounds.

The Tigers will be back at home this Friday, November 12, to face Texas State at 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

Editor’s note: This is a release from LSU.