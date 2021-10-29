LSU sank back to .500 on the season and for the the past two seasons with this past week's loss at Ole Miss.

Ed Orgeron has repeatedly stated that the Tigers have fallen short of the program's expected "standard of performance."

And the administration, led by athletic director Scott Woodward, has shown its clear agreement with that assessment with a decision to not retain the coach after this season.

Rivals and Pro Football Focus have teamed up to bring you more detailed breakdowns of LSU's games each week.

And this week, with the Tigers limping into and healing up during a much-needed bye, we'll take a bigger-picture look at the season as a whole before kicking off a November with games at Alabama and home against Arkansas, ULM and Texas A&M.

Click here for a look at the offense.