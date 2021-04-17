Defensive players in both white and purple jerseys alike enthusiastically rushed Raydarious Jones in celebration early Saturday afternoon.

The third-year, sophomore defensive back had watched and waited through two years of limited playing time through LSU's national championship highs in 2019 and frustrating lows in 2020.

But the former star and state championship quarterback at Horn Lake High School in Mississippi had told older teammates that he felt Saturday's spring game was an opportunity he was posed to seize.