LSU defensive line coach Dennis Johnson will not be coaching his group to start the season due to knee injuries suffered in both knees during a pickup basketball game, according to head coach Ed Orgeron.

Johnson's injuries required surgery and Orgeron stated that Johnson is currently utilizing a wheelchair during recovery.

Substituting for Johnson will be defensive analyst Kenechi Udeze, who was hired during the offseason. Udeze coached the defensive line for USC in 2017-2018.

Udeze was a first round pick defensive end out of USC in 2004, but was forced into retirement after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2008. After surviving his battle with cancer, Udeze resurfaced in football as an assistant defensive line coach with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013.

Udeze joined the University of Pittsburgh staff in 2014 as an assistant strength and conditioning coach before returning to USC 2015 in the same capacity, leading to a promotion as the team's defensive line coach in 2016.

Udeze will be assisted by former LSU defensive tackle and current graduate assistant Christian Lacouture.



