LSU defensive line commitment Jaquelin Roy retracts his verbal pledge
University Lab defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy was one of LSU's prized commitments.
Was being the key word, as Roy announced his decommitment from the Tigers via Twitter late Thursday evening.
The 4-star prospect gave his initial verbal pledge to the LSU staff in September of 2018, but a recent barrage of new offers and extra attention from other college programs led to him reopening his recruitment.
LSU had the No. 1 ranked class in the country prior to Roy's announcement, but that is likely to change once the new totals are calculated.
Please Respect my decision... pic.twitter.com/HArhRGaeaU— Jaquelin roy (@d1roy1000) March 1, 2019