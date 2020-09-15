TigerDetails - LSU defensive lineman Nelson Jenkins III opting out of 2020 season

The shuffle continues for the LSU defensive front.

Redshirt sophomore Nelson Jenkins III confirmed Tuesday to Tiger Details that he would opt out of the 2020 season.

The Plaquemine product becomes the reigning national champions' third defensive lineman to announce such plans, following Neil Farrell Jr. on Aug. 8 and Tyler Shelvin on Aug. 31.

Farrell has since returned to the team Monday to begin working his way back into the mix.

A pair of defensive ends in Justin Thomas and T.K. McLendon entered the transfer portal this fall.

Thomas has reportedly headed to UAB.

McLendon's name was removed from LSU's roster within the past week.

And the Tigers dismissed redshirt freshman Ray Parker, a former tight end signee working at defensive end, last Wednesday following an arrest.

Jenkins played in one game as a true freshman in 2018 before earning a redshirt, but did not see any action this past season.

Like Farrell or senior Glen Logan, the 6-foot-4, 300-pound Jenkins worked as a defensive end in former defensive coordinator Dave Aranda's 3-4 system, but is working inside in new coordinator Bo Pelini's 4-3.

The Tigers are scheduled to kick off this fall's campaign Sept. 26 against Mississippi State.