LSU freshman defensive tackle Dominic Livingston entered his name in the transfer portal on Wednesday, announcing via Twitter he’d be leaving the school.

Livingston cited “family issues” as the reason for his departure and wants to move closer to his family in Texas, though he hasn’t yet decided where he will transfer to.

The 6-foot-3 Houston native appeared in one game last season for the Tigers. Livingston wasn’t the first defensive lineman to enter his name in the portal as true freshman Davin Cotton entered his name on Feb. 11 but removed it a few days later.