The LSU staff was all over the country this week, beginning in parts of Dallas and Houston before heading to the East Coast to the nation’s capital and into Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, South Carolina and other parts of the Mid-Atlantic.

On Thursday alone, the LSU coaching staff dished out 13 total scholarship, including four to prospects out of St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C. The newly offered targets include prospects in the 2020, 2021 and 2022 recruiting cycles.