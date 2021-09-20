LSU DL Andre Anthony will miss the rest of 2021 season, says Ed Orgeron

LSU veteran defensive lineman Andre Anthony will miss the remainder of the 2021 season, head coach Ed Orgeron said during his Monday press conference.

Anthony, a sixth year senior, suffered a knee injury against Central Michigan. He was off to a hot start with 3.5 sacks in the first three games of the season and a big part in LSU bouncing back with the last two victories after starting the season with a loss vs. UCLA.

"Let me say this about Andre Anthony, what an outstanding Tiger, an outstanding leader," Orgeron said. "Andre has been with me since the beginning here. Absolutely love him. He has a season-ending injury we just discussed it. It is sad news, it really is because he was having a good season."

In the win over Central Michigan, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. upended a receiver on the Chippewas' fourth play, jarring the ball free, which Anthony scooped and scored on a 33-return down the sideline to push the lead to 14-0 less than five minutes into play.

Anthony addressed the injury on Twitter Sunday, saying: "Thank you to everyone who has reached out, I really appreciate all the love and support. Please keep me in your prayers. It’s in Gods hands, praying and hoping for the best."

Anthony finished the 2020 season with 5.5 sacks in 10 SEC games.

Orgeron said he plans to use a three-man rotation of Ali Gaye, BJ Ojulari and Maason Smith at defensive end with Anthony out.

"If you look at a prototypical left defensive end in the NFL, (Maason is) a left DE," said Orgeron, adding, "That's where most of the runs go and you want a big D-end over a tight end. He's very athletic to play in space. I think he has the chance to be a dominant player there. He's showed some things that are very dominant. He's a great inside rusher. He's learning how to play outside. I think he's just scratching the surface."