BATON ROUGE, La. -- LSU will be without a veteran defensive lineman for the remainder of the year.





Breiden Fehoko, who has started games at both nose tackle and defensive end for the Tigers this season, will not play for the team the remainder of the 2018 season, coach Ed Orgeron said on Monday.





Fehoko has been out of the lineup for recent games against Arkansas and Rice. He was also out against Mississippi State, but returned to play against Alabama.





In eight games played, the Texas Tech transfer accounted for 15 tackles, including 3.0 for loss, in addition to 1.5 sacks, a pass break-up and two quarterback hits.





Glen Logan has started at right defensive end the past few games in place of Fehoko.



