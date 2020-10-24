TigerDetails - LSU doesn't have a QB controversy: 'Myles is our starting QB,' says Orgeron

With Myles Brennan still sidelined with an injury, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron decided to start TJ Finley over Max Johnson in the South Carolina game.

Finley was impressive in his debut with 17 of his 21 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers' 52-24 defeat of South Carolina.

In the postgame press conference, Orgeron said Finley never blinked and did a phenomenal job.

When asked if LSU has a quarterback controversy brewing, Orgeron said, "It might be on y'all part. Everybody's just yearning for it. I can feel it. It ain't going to be on our part, I can tell you that. Myles is our starting quarterback. TJ has done a great job. I don't know when Myles is going to be ready. Myles is going to be our starting quarterback. I do know this: if Myles ain't doing well then I can put in TJ and feel good about it."

Watch the full press conference above.