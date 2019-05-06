LSU drops one spot in latest polls following series loss to Ole Miss
After losing its first SEC series at home in exhilarating fashion Sunday night, the latest college baseball polls still have the Tigers as a fringe team to host a regional series.
Here’s where LSU (30-18, 14-10) sits after the Ole Miss series:
— D1 Baseball: 15 (12)
— Perfect Game: 15 (9)
— Baseball America: 16 (12)
Meanwhile the Rebels jumped to No. 11 in the D1 Baseball poll and No. 12 in the Perfect game poll.
Other SEC teams currently in the top-25 are Vanderbilt (2), Arkansas (4), Mississippi State (5), Georgia (10), Texas A&M (19) and Missouri (22).
LSU has a midweek game Tuesday night against Louisiana Tech before heading up to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas for an important three game series.