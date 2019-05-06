After losing its first SEC series at home in exhilarating fashion Sunday night, the latest college baseball polls still have the Tigers as a fringe team to host a regional series.

Here’s where LSU (30-18, 14-10) sits after the Ole Miss series:

— D1 Baseball: 15 (12)

— Perfect Game: 15 (9)

— Baseball America: 16 (12)

Meanwhile the Rebels jumped to No. 11 in the D1 Baseball poll and No. 12 in the Perfect game poll.

Other SEC teams currently in the top-25 are Vanderbilt (2), Arkansas (4), Mississippi State (5), Georgia (10), Texas A&M (19) and Missouri (22).

LSU has a midweek game Tuesday night against Louisiana Tech before heading up to Fayetteville to take on Arkansas for an important three game series.