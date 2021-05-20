LSU drops series opener to Aggies
The LSU offense had no answer for a pair of Texas A&M left handers in a 2-1 loss to the Aggies Thursday night at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. LSU (32-20, 11-17) managed only two hits on the night...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news