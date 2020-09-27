TigerDetails - LSU drops to No. 17, No. 20 in coaches, AP polls

LSU stumbled out of the gate Saturday and tumbled down the polls Sunday as a result.

The reigning national champion dropped 12 spots to No. 17 in the Amway Coaches Poll and 14 spots to No. 20 in the AP Poll following a 44-34 loss to unranked Mississippi State (1-0, 1-0)

Those falls were the second-largest on each list this week behind Oklahoma's 13- and 15-position drops, respectively.

The Sooners (1-1) are now No. 16 in the Coaches Poll and No. 18 in the AP Poll following a 38-35 loss to unranked Kansas State (1-1).

No. 1 Clemson (2-0) and No. 2 Alabama (1-0, 1-0) remain atop the rankings, while Florida (1-0, 1-0) has now entered the top four at No. 3 on both lists.

Georgia (1-0, 1-0) survived a scare from Arkansas (0-1, 0-1) to beat the Razorbacks, 37-10, and remain in each top four.

No. 5 Notre Dame (2-0), No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Auburn (1-0, 1-0), No. 8 Miami (3-0), No. 9 Texas (2-0) and No. 10 Penn State round out an identical top 10 in each poll.

The Buckeyes and Lions have yet to play a game, but have been reintroduced to the rankings since the Big Ten decision to begin a season next month.

By the same token, Oregon earned a No. 14 position on the AP poll following a Pac-12 announcement regarding a season later this fall.

Mississippi State entered the top 25 lists at No. 14 in the Coaches and No. 16 in the AP.

The SEC placed eight teams in each top 25.

Texas A&M (1-0, 1-0) was voted No. 13 in each, while Tennessee (1-0, 1-0) is No. 20 in the Coaches and No. 21 in the AP.

Despite winning their third straight contest to start the season, the Ragin' Cajuns in Lafayette fell from each top 25 because of the reintroduction of Big Ten teams.