LSU’s 29-0 loss at the hands of top-ranked Alabama led to a drop in the AP Poll.

The Tigers fell five spots to No. 9 overall after suffering their second loss of the season in a de-facto battle for the SEC West crown.

Alabama, who notched its ninth consecutive win of the 2018 season and its eighth in a row against rival LSU, remains at No. 1. The Tide are followed by Clemson (No. 2), Notre Dame (No. 3) and Michigan, which replaced the Tigers in the top four.

Georgia, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Ohio State and Washington State round out the top 10.

Elsewhere in the top 25, Kentucky fell one spot to No. 12 after falling to Georgia at home on Saturday. Florida dropped six spots after suffering its third loss of the year — to Missouri — and stands at No. 19.

The College Football Playoff rankings will be updated on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT.