The poll results are in.

After falling short in The Swamp on Saturday, LSU dropped to No. 13 in the AP Poll.

The Tigers, who now sport a 5-1 record with victories against top-10 opponents in Miami (No. 8) and Auburn (No. 7), were defeated by No. 22 Florida, 27-19, on Saturday. It was LSU’s first loss of the season and, of course, the first conference loss as well.

LSU will have a chance to improve its ranking this weekend when it welcomes No. 2 Georgia into town. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. CT.

The Tigers were one of three teams ranked inside the top 10 to lose over the weekend along with Oklahoma and Auburn, ranked No. 7 and 8, respectively.

With a victory over LSU, Florida climbed the AP Poll and is now ranked No. 14 — right behind the Tigers.

The rest of the top four remained intact. Alabama remains the No. 1 team in the country followed by Georgia (No. 2), Ohio State (No. 3) and Clemson (No. 4).

Elsewhere, Texas moved to No. XX following its Red River Rivalry victory over Oklahoma, which fell to No. 9. Kentucky improved to No. 18 after upending Texas A&M on the road. Mississippi State, which beat Auburn, debuted at No. 24. Texas A&M, South Florida and Cincinnati also joined the Top 25 entering Week 7.