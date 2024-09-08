PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0yNkpNQkNaUDZZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTI2Sk1CQ1pQNlknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
LSU DT Jacobian Guillory suffers torn achilles

Luke Hubbard • Death Valley Insider
Analyst
@clukehubbard

Jacobian Guillory, LSU's starting defensive tackle, went down with a lower leg injury early in the game against Nicholls. He went to the medical tent and later left in a wheelchair with a cast on his ankle.

After some further testing, it was determined that Guillory suffered a torn achilles against the Colonels and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season. This is a massive blow to LSU's defense, which was already quite thin at the defensive tackle position.

The Tigers struggled to defend the rush against the Colonels, who ran for over 150 yards on Saturday night. Losing Guillory, who is arguably one of their best run defenders, won't help their case down the stretch.

When Guillory came out, freshman Ahmad Breaux replaced him alongside Gio Paez. Shone Washington, Jay'viar Suggs and Jalen Lee all earned over 15 snaps in the game as well.

Out of all the people who couldn't afford to get injured, Guillory was certainly towards the top of the list. This is a huge loss for LSU's defense who now has to try to replace their best DT.

