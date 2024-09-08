Jacobian Guillory, LSU's starting defensive tackle, went down with a lower leg injury early in the game against Nicholls. He went to the medical tent and later left in a wheelchair with a cast on his ankle.

After some further testing, it was determined that Guillory suffered a torn achilles against the Colonels and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season. This is a massive blow to LSU's defense, which was already quite thin at the defensive tackle position.

The Tigers struggled to defend the rush against the Colonels, who ran for over 150 yards on Saturday night. Losing Guillory, who is arguably one of their best run defenders, won't help their case down the stretch.

When Guillory came out, freshman Ahmad Breaux replaced him alongside Gio Paez. Shone Washington, Jay'viar Suggs and Jalen Lee all earned over 15 snaps in the game as well.

Out of all the people who couldn't afford to get injured, Guillory was certainly towards the top of the list. This is a huge loss for LSU's defense who now has to try to replace their best DT.