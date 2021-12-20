LSU DT Neil Farrell Jr. foregoing Texas Bowl to prepare for NFL Draft

LSU will play the Advocare Texas Bowl without another of its top players.

Senior defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. announced Monday that he would forego the Jan. 4 matchup with Kansas State and begin preparing for the NFL Draft.

"I (appreciate) all the love and support," he posted via Twitter. "I will not be playing in the bowl game. I’ve decided it’s best that I start my pre-draft process. Much love to this university and (the) relationships I’ve built. Forever LSU."

Farrell was among the Tigers' most consistent players this season on the defense of an injury-plagued roster, playing in all 12 games and finishing sixth on the team with 45 tackles and third with 9.5 tackles for loss.



