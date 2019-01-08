LSU’s first 10-win season in half-a-decade has yielded similar accolades in the final AP Poll for the 2018 college football season.

The Tigers ended the year at No. 6 -- behind national champion Clemson and runner-up Alabama, as well as playoff teams Oklahoma (No. 4) and Notre Dame (No. 5), and Ohio State, which claimed the No. 3 spot.

LSU beat out fellow SEC powers Florida and Georgia, which tied for No. 7, Kentucky (No. 12) and Texas A&M (No. 16).

The No. 6 finish in the AP Poll marked the Tigers’ best finish in seven years when the team landed at No. 2 after a title game defeat at the hands of Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide in 2012. It was also the team’s best finish under coach Ed Orgeron, whose team claimed the Nos. 13 and 16 spots in his first two years as LSU’s head coach.

1. Clemson (61)

2. Alabama

3. Ohio State

4. Oklahoma

5. Notre Dame

6. LSU

T7. Florida

T7. Georgia

9. Texas

10. Washington State

11. UCF

12. Kentucky

13. Washington

14. Michigan

15. Syracuse

16. Texas A&M

17. Penn State

18. Fresno State

19. Army West Point

20. West Virginia

21. Northwestern

22. Utah State

23. Boise State

24. Cincinnati

25. Iowa