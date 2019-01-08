LSU earns best finish in AP Poll under Orgeron
LSU’s first 10-win season in half-a-decade has yielded similar accolades in the final AP Poll for the 2018 college football season.
The Tigers ended the year at No. 6 -- behind national champion Clemson and runner-up Alabama, as well as playoff teams Oklahoma (No. 4) and Notre Dame (No. 5), and Ohio State, which claimed the No. 3 spot.
LSU beat out fellow SEC powers Florida and Georgia, which tied for No. 7, Kentucky (No. 12) and Texas A&M (No. 16).
The No. 6 finish in the AP Poll marked the Tigers’ best finish in seven years when the team landed at No. 2 after a title game defeat at the hands of Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide in 2012. It was also the team’s best finish under coach Ed Orgeron, whose team claimed the Nos. 13 and 16 spots in his first two years as LSU’s head coach.
1. Clemson (61)
2. Alabama
3. Ohio State
4. Oklahoma
5. Notre Dame
6. LSU
T7. Florida
T7. Georgia
9. Texas
10. Washington State
11. UCF
12. Kentucky
13. Washington
14. Michigan
15. Syracuse
16. Texas A&M
17. Penn State
18. Fresno State
19. Army West Point
20. West Virginia
21. Northwestern
22. Utah State
23. Boise State
24. Cincinnati
25. Iowa