TigerDetails - LSU easily handles Arkansas, 92-76

Will Wade had a message for his team after Saturday's win over Ole Miss: keep moving forward. No steps back. And as the Tigers took another step forward — a big step — Wednesday night against Arkansas with a convincing 92-76 win at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, something felt different about the victory.

Yes, it was as balanced of a scoring effort as LSU's had all season. Yes, a conference win is always big. Yes, it was perhaps the Tigers' most dominant performance all season, a blowout win over a Quad One foe.

But most importantly, it was fun.

Lots of fun.

For evidence, look at LSU's energy on the floor. Look at their energy on the bench. Look at the unselfish basketball they play. Look at the smiles they sport. They're having a blast.

"Everybody is just having fun," said Darius Days. "I feel like everybody's effort is phenomenal. The bench was crazy. Guys were yelling and screaming. Everybody has great energy. That's what it takes to win and get up big."

Trendon Watford led with a game-high 23 points and 10 rebounds, Darius Days posted 18 and 13, Cam Thomas finished with 17, Javonte Smart with 13 and Mwani Wilkinson finished with 11.

"We've got a great group," added Wade. "I haven't had this much fun coaching a team since I've been here. I don't know where it's going to lead, but we've got great, great people. We're starting to come together. I'm very excited."

The Tigers host South Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 7:30 p.m.