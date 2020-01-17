LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson will be leaving Baton Rouge to enter the NFL Draft, he announced Friday morning on social media.

He wrote: "Now, after three life-changing years, this once wide-eyed boy has become a battled-tested man. After consulting with my family and God, it is with great honor and pride that I declare myself to the NFL Draft. Although I wont be playing another down as a Tigers, I will forever bleed purple and gold!"

Chaisson ended his LSU career with 9.5 sacks, 92 total tackles (46 solos, 46 assisted) and one forced fumble. And his stock is rising at the right time as Chaisson played his best ball in the back half of the season.

He missed almost his entire sophomore season after he suffered a torn ACL in the first game of the 2018 season against Miami.