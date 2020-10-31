TigerDetails - LSU edges out Alabama to keep Rivals100 DB Sage Ryan in-state

THE SITUATION

One of the biggest college commitments of the entire 2021 recruiting cycle boiled down to a pair of familiar foes. On Halloween, Rivals100 defensive back Sage Ryan committed to LSU over Alabama. The decision comes just more than a month ahead of the Early Signing Period and represented a Tigers come-from-behind victory on the recruiting trail after the Tide had grabbed hold of momentum in this recruitment. Ryan recently made the drive to Alabama for a game-day visit and took in the sights and sounds of Bryant-Denny for himself. He did the same with LSU before making the call between the two SEC West teams. "I go there all the time. I've been there 100 times. One is crazy and the other is crazy, too. When the LSU crowd goes wild ..." In the 2021 cycle alone, Ryan joins fellow Rivals100 talent Chris Hilton along with recent defensive back pledge Matthew Langlois in the Tigers' haul. Ryan joins fellow elite defensive backs like Nate Wiggins and Khari Gee in the class. Entering the day, LSU claimed the nation's No. 9 haul in the Rivals team rankings, a standing bolstered by the addition of the nation's No. 3 safety and No. 32 overall prospect.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

On LSU's long-term recruitment: "At the beginning of this process, I told them they didn't have to pressure me as much or call me and text me each and everyday. They were relaxed because I'm from here and they did a really good job of recruiting me." On staying home for college: "With Louisiana, you can't go wrong. You can't go wrong with Louisiana people. It's amazing and it's home. I’m from Louisiana; who doesn’t want to be at LSU?” On his family's reaction: "To see my family come and watch me in Tiger Stadium .. I'm home already. The LSU fans are amazing. It's been a childhood dream. I'm just thankful and it's a blessing." On his relationship with the coaches, including Kevin Faulk: "I got a really good bond with both of them (Faulk and Corey Raymond). Kevin Faulk, being my cousin, that's family. They're family. I gave that a lot of thought." On LSU edging out Alabama: "When Alabama came into the picture, I could see myself playing for Alabama and for LSU. I can't go wrong with either decision, but at the end of the day I could only pick one (school)." On his future in Baton Rouge: "I know I could succeed at both schools. I liked them both and they both persuaded me, but a spot isn't guaranteed. They have four to six five-stars on the team (already). It's all five-stars and they preached to me that I have to work for the job."

RIVALS REACTION

Football comes natural to Ryan, a 5-foot-11, 197-pound defensive back that’s suited to line up all over the secondary as an outside corner, free safety or inside in the slot. Ryan hails from a prestigious football family in which his cousin, Kevin Faulk, and uncle, Trevor Faulk, both played locally for LSU and had multi-year careers in the NFL. Ryan’s measurables are off the charts. He clocked a 4.45-second 40 in the spring of 2019 along with a 4.13 short shuttle in January and a 36-inch vertical jump.. He also recorded times in the 60-meter dash (7.23 seconds in 2019) and 100-meter dash (11.0 seconds in 2018). Ryan is also a member of the Lafayette Christian Academy relay teams. Ryan has earned All-State honors for three consecutive varsity seasons and was named the District 6-2A Offensive MVP in 2019. Lafayette Christian Academy has captured back-to-back Division IV state titles in Louisiana. Ryan was a key cog on both championship squads, making a difference in all three phases of the game. Last year, he accounted for nearly 1,700 all-purpose yards and found the end zone on 22 occasions, including on offense, defense and special teams. Ryan caught 37 passes for 702 yards and eight receiving touchdowns. He added another 263 yards rushing on 38 carries and three scores. On special teams, Ryan returned seven kickoffs for 371 yards and three touchdowns and added another 342 yards via punt returns with another three trips to paydirt.

Defensively, where Ryan projects at the collegiate level, he registered 31 tackles, including 4.0 for loss, and secured a pair of interceptions, including one pick-six. Ryan also recovered a fumble. Ryan's a physical defensive back that is a force against the run wherever he lines up on the field -- whether it's at corner, safety or in the nickel -- and he plays downhill with a sense of urgency. Physicality runs in his blood and his head coach labeled him as a "defensive weapon" because of his versatility to cover, blitz and defend against the run as well as he does.

Because of Ryan’s elite coverage ability, he has the potential to line up at a multitude of positions in the secondary. He has fluid hips and excellent closing speed. He brings an immense amount of pop and physicality to the position. He makes receivers attempting to catch passes over the middle of the field pay routinely and in the slot, thrives at keeping pass-catchers in front of him and never gets over the top. Additionally, Ryan has a vast knowledge of the game and understanding of routes concept, which is evident on film from his ability to predict receivers’ next moves, adjust in coverage and make plays accordingly. Instincts play a huge role in what Ryan is able to do in the secondary.