Vanderbilt played for its NCAA tournament life Thursday night.

LSU played to stick around for one more night in the SEC tournament in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

The hometown sixth-seed Commodores, with subsequently more motivation than the 14th seed Tigers, never trailed in a 77-68 second-round victory that laid LSU’s 14-19 2022-23 season to rest.

Vanderbilt (19-13), winners of nine of its last 10 games, was determined not to repeat its 84-77 loss at LSU on Feb. 22 when the Tigers broke a 14-game losing streak.

Even without Vandy All-SEC center Liam Robbins, sidelined for the rest of the season with a knee injury, the Commodores had plenty of offense to subdue LSU. Vandy had three players score in double figures, including Baton Rouge native Jordan Wright’s double-double of 15 points and 15 rebounds.

LSU All-SEC senior forward KJ Williams, ending his one and only season in a Tiger uniform after transferring from Murray State, had 26 points and 11 rebounds.

LSU rallied from a 14-point deficit with 7:47 left in the first half to trail Vandy 37-29 at halftime.

The Commodores, needing at two wins to possibly get into the NCAA tournament, played with the required urgency from the opening tip.

The Tigers missed 10 of their first 13 shots while Vandy finally caught fire with a 23-8 run when it hit 9 of 12 field goals including 4 of 6 3’s.

For a 4½-minute stretch, LSU’s only offense was Williams who scored 9 of the Tigers’ 11 points.

Finally, other Tigers began chipping in offensively and LSU cut the Vandy lead three times to six points. But the Commodores held off the Tigers, continuing to go inside as they scored 20 points in the paint in the opening half.

Williams came out firing to start the second half, hitting his first three shots as the Tigers cut Vandy’s lead to 37-36 with 17:57 left.

But the Commodores responded with a 15-3 run for a 52-39 lead with 12:33 left. LSU missed 10 of 12 shots (including 10 straight), committed three turnovers and allowed Vanderbilt’s Tyrin Lawrence to score an uncontested dunk through the heart of the Tigers’ alleged defense.