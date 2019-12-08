LSU retook the top position Sunday in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The No. 1 Tigers (13-0, 9-0) also strengthened their hold in the AP and Coaches polls following Saturday's 37-10 rout of then-No. 4 Georgia (11-2, 7-2) in the SEC Championship.

LSU earned 47 of 62 first-place votes in the AP poll for 1,535 total points, compared to 12 first-place votes and 1,488 points for No. 2 Ohio State (13-0).

The Tigers also claimed 46 of 65 first-place votes in the Coaches poll for 1,605 points, compared to the Buckeyes' 14 first-place votes and 1,562 points.

Those margins of 35 first-place votes and 47 points in the AP poll and 32 first-place votes and 43 points in the Coaches poll each increased slightly from last week.

Clemson (13-0) remained the clear No. 3, including the remaining three first-place votes in the AP poll and remaining five in the Coaches poll, after winning the ACC title.

As in the College Football Playoff rankings, Oklahoma (12-1) climbed two spots to No. 4 after winning the Big-12 with a 30-23 overtime thriller against Baylor (11-2).

Georgia took only one step backward to No. 5 in the AP and Coaches poll.

College Football Playoff committee chairman Rob Mullens, the athletic director at Oregon, referenced that some discussion about the Sooners or Bulldogs at No. 4.

But the remainder of those rankings outside the semifinal pairings have yet to be released.

Florida (10-2) is No. 6 in the latest AP poll and No. 7 in the Coaches.

Oregon (11-2) is No. 6 in the Coaches and No. 7 in the AP after upending Utah (11-2) for the PAC-12 title.

Baylor remained No. 8 on both lists.

No. 9 Alabama (10-2) and No. 10 Utah rounded out the Coaches' top 10.

The Crimson Tide and SEC West and in-state rival Auburn (9-3) tied for No. 9 in the AP poll.

Wisconsin (10-3) fell from No. 10 to No. 11 in both rankings after losing to Ohio State in Saturday night's Big 10 championship game.