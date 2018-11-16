On a career night for Scotlandville’s own Ja’vonte Smart, LSU was able to escape a worthy effort by in-state opponent Louisiana Tech, winning 74-67.

The win puts LSU at 4-0 for the first time since the 2012-13 season and in great position to make a long run in next weeks Advocare Invitational that features last season’s national champion Villanova.

With Naz Reid being hampered by an ankle injury, Smart was given more freedom and touches on offense. Smart led all Tiger scorers with 16 points on an efficient 7-of-10 shooting, including a go ahead three with 1:27 to go, that put the Tigers up 65-62.

LSU head coach Will Wade told Smart before the game to be more aggressive with his offense and the advice certainly rubbed off on the freshman.

“I played well tonight,” Smart said. “Coach told me to just keep attacking. We came out of halftime and were only up three so I had to bring energy because I’m an energy guy."

“It was a huge 3. I told our guys that was (Wayde) Sims looking down, those three bounces. You don’t get those bounces too often, so I told our guys he put that one in the basket for us," Wade said.