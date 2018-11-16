LSU escapes with a 74-67 win over Louisiana Tech
On a career night for Scotlandville’s own Ja’vonte Smart, LSU was able to escape a worthy effort by in-state opponent Louisiana Tech, winning 74-67.
The win puts LSU at 4-0 for the first time since the 2012-13 season and in great position to make a long run in next weeks Advocare Invitational that features last season’s national champion Villanova.
With Naz Reid being hampered by an ankle injury, Smart was given more freedom and touches on offense. Smart led all Tiger scorers with 16 points on an efficient 7-of-10 shooting, including a go ahead three with 1:27 to go, that put the Tigers up 65-62.
LSU head coach Will Wade told Smart before the game to be more aggressive with his offense and the advice certainly rubbed off on the freshman.
“I played well tonight,” Smart said. “Coach told me to just keep attacking. We came out of halftime and were only up three so I had to bring energy because I’m an energy guy."
“It was a huge 3. I told our guys that was (Wayde) Sims looking down, those three bounces. You don’t get those bounces too often, so I told our guys he put that one in the basket for us," Wade said.
LSU shot 5-of-24 from deep on the night, but Smart was a steady source of reliance, knocking down two triples on four attempts. LSU was able to survive on a night that the visiting Bulldogs grabbed 16 offensive rebounds and knocked down 11 three pointers. The Tigers were bailed out as LA Tech missed some open threes as time wound down in the second half.
The Tigers also got some big minutes from their two seniors, Daryl Edwards and Kavell Bigby-Williams, two contributors that endured a slow start to the young season. Edwards was extremely aggressive and scored 12 points on an efficient 4-of-8 shooting.
With multiple big men in foul trouble or hurt, Bigby-Williams was left as the only reliable post defender and he stepped up in a big way. With just under a minute left and LSU up three, Bigby-Williams grabbed an offensive rebound off a Tremont Waters three and layed it in to make it a two score game
.“I thought our two seniors played great,” Wade said. “Daryl might’ve played his best game since he’s been here and with Naz banged up I knew we were going to need other guys to step up and those two certainly did.”