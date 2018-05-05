Austin Bain delivered a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh inning and Devin Fontenot and Todd Peterson combined for four scoreless innings in relief as LSU evened its Southeastern Conference series with Arkansas by winning 6-4 at The Box on Saturday night.

HOW THEY SCORED

LSU first inning – Zach Watson doubled and scored on a single by Antoine Duplantis, who advanced to second on the throw to the plate. Duplantis moved to third on a fly out to the centerfielder by Bain and scored on a single by Daniel Cabrera. LSU 2, ARKANSAS 0

Arkansas third inning – Jack Kenley singled and was forced at second on a ground ball to the second baseman by Eric Cole. Dominic Fletcher hit a two-run homer over the rightfield fence. ARKANSAS 2, LSU 2

Arkansas fifth inning – Cole was hit by a pitch. Fletcher and Casey Martin singled to load the bases. After Heston Kjerstad struck out, Cole scored on a walk to Evan Lee. ARKANSAS 3, LSU 2

LSU seventh inning – Beau Jordan singled. Brandt Broussard reached on a throwing error by pitcher Kacey Murphy on his sacrifice bunt. Beau Jordan went to third and Broussard advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Hal Hughes. Watson walked to load the bases. After Duplantis popped out to the first baseman, Beau Jordan and Broussard scored on a single by Bain. LSU 4, ARKANSAS 3

LSU eighth inning – Hunter Feduccia walked and Beau Jordan reached on an error by first baseman Jordan McFarland. Broussard struck out and Hughes pooped out to the second baseman. Watson reached on an infield single and both Feduccia and Beau Jordan scored when pitcher Jake Reindl made a throwing error on the play. LSU 6, ARKANSAS 3

Arkansas ninth inning – Pinch-hitter Luke Bonfield walked and moved to second on a wild pitch by Caleb Gilbert. Bonfield scored on a single by Cole. LSU 6, ARKANSAS 4

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

The Tigers took a 6-3 lead by scoring a pair of unearned runs due to three Arkansas errors in both the seventh and eighth innings. However, the Razorbacks got the tying run to the plate in the ninth. Gilbert replaced Fontenot, who threw three shutout innings, to start the ninth. He issued a four-pitch walk to Bonfield and wild pitched him to second. Cole followed with a run-scoring single. When Gilbert threw two balls to Fletcher, he was replaced by Peterson. Arkansas did nothing against Peterson, whose fast ball was clocked at 95 and 96 miles per hour. Fletcher flied out to rightfield. Peterson then closed out the game by striking out Martin and Kjerstad, who fanned in all five of his plate appearances.

LSU PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Bain only had one hit, but it was the most important one. With the bases loaded and two out in the seventh, Bain singled home two runs off Reindl which put the Tigers ahead 4-3. Fontenot, who won his first game of the year, gave LSU a chance to rally for the victory with his three scoreless innings. Fontenot was in a jam in one inning – the seventh. After allowing a leadoff double by Cole, Fontenot retired Fletcher and Martin on ground balls to Bain at first base and struck out Kjerstad. Peterson picked up his second save of the season by retiring three straight batters – all representing the tying run – in the ninth. Two of the three outs came by strikeouts.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: Arkansas 9, LSU 9

Errors: LSU 0, Arkansas 3

Left on base: Arkansas 9, LSU 8

Walks issued: LSU 4, Arkansas 5

Strikeouts recorded: LSU 8, Arkansas 7

Stolen bases: Arkansas 0, LSU 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Daniel Cabrera: 2-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Zach Watson: 2-for-4, 1 run scored, 1 2B, 1 BB

Beau Jordan: 2-for-4, 2 runs scored

Austin Bain: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs, 1 BB

Ma’Khail Hilliard: 5 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Devin Fontenot: 3 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 2 K

ARKANSAS

Dominic Fletcher: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 HR, 1 2B

Casey Martin: 3-for-5, 1 2B

Eric Cole: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored, 1 2B

Kacey Murphy: 6.1 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

NOTES

LSU started Beau Jordan in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Jake Slaughter at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Feduccia was the catcher and Hilliard was the pitcher. Cabrera was the designated hitter. . .Duplantis’ RBI single in the first gave him a six-game hitting streak. Bain’s hitting streak reached 14 games with his two-run single in the seventh. . .The Tigers had their chances in the early innings to score more than two runs off Murphy. Feduccia hit into an inning-ending double play with two runners on base in the first. Watson struck out with a runner on second to end the second. Feduccia flied out with runners on the corners and two out in the third. In that same inning, Cabrera was thrown out at second trying to take an extra base on a throw to third base. . .LSU left the bases loaded in the seventh when Slaughter hit into a force play. Duplantis struck out with a runner on second to end the eighth. . .Broussard had two sacrifice bunts which tied the school record. . .Hilliard delivered a gutty outing as he permitted just three of ten Arkansas base runners to score. The Razorbacks stranded four runners in scoring position in Hilliard’s five innings. Lee grounded out to second base with runners on first and third to end the first. Hilliard struck out Lee with a runner on third and two out in the third. Jared Gates grounded into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the fifth. . .LSU is 27-20 overall, 11-12 in the SEC. The Tigers are tied with Texas A&M for fourth place in the SEC West – three games behind division-leading Arkansas. The Razorbacks are 33-14 overall, 14-9 in the SEC. . .The paid attendance was 10,948.

UP NEXT

LSU will play host to Arkansas at The Box on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. Central. AJ Labas will be the starting pitcher for the Tigers. The LSU-Arkansas game will be available on the SEC Digital Network.

-30-