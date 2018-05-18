Zach Watson had three hits and accounted for three runs and Ma’Khail Hilliard pitched into the eighth inning as LSU defeated Auburn 6-2 to even their Southeastern Conference series at Plainsman Park in Auburn on Friday night.

HOW THEY SCORED

Auburn fifth inning – With one out, Conor Davis singled and Luke Jarvis doubled. Davis and Jarvis scored on a single by Josh Anthony. AUBURN 2, LSU 0

LSU sixth inning – With one out, Watson doubled. Watson scored on Antoine Duplantis’ single. Duplantis stole second and scored on Austin Bain’s double. Bain scored on Daniel Cabrera’s double. Cabrera was tagged out in a run down between second and third on a ground ball to the pitcher by Jake Slaughter, who took second on the play. Slaughter scored on a single by Beau Jordan. LSU 4, AUBURN 2

LSU ninth inning – With one out, Hal Hughes singled. Hughes advanced to second on a ground out to the pitcher by Brandt Broussard. Hughes scored on Watson’s single. Watson stole second and scored on a single by Duplantis. LSU 6, AUBURN 2

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

Auburn’s Casey Mize, who is expected to be the No. 1 pick in next month’s MLB draft, held LSU scoreless on two hits in the first five innings. Mize, who struck out nine batters in the first four innings, was given a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth. But, LSU erupted for four runs off Mize in the sixth. Four LSU players had RBI hits in the inning – Duplantis, Bain, Cabrera and Beau Jordan. Those four runs were enough for Hilliard and reliever Todd Peterson.

LSU PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Watson was the offensive star of the night for LSU. With LSU trailing 2-0, Watson ignited the four-run sixth with a double. Watson, who went back to the No. 1 spot in the batting order, scored the first run of the inning on Duplantis’ single. Then, Watson came through with a two-out RBI single in the ninth. Watson also singled in the first inning against Mize. Hilliard bounced back from a poor outing against Alabama to pick up his ninth victory of the year. Hilliard gave up two runs and seven hits in 7.1 innings. Hilliard pitched around doubles in both the first and fourth innings. Then, Hilliard was roughed up in the fifth. He gave up four hits and walked one. However, Hilliard only gave up two runs. Cabrera threw out Anthony, who tried to turn a single into a double. Then, with runners on first and second, Hillard retired Brett Wright on a ground base to Slaughter at third base to end the inning. Hilliard retired eight of the last ten batters he faced.

Watson’s comments: “Batting leadoff is something I have done my whole life. We knew we had to get this game. We were not going to give up. We were going to bring as much energy as we could. We had to be happy and have fun out there.”

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: LSU 11, Auburn 7

Errors: LSU 0, Auburn 0

Left on base: LSU 6, Auburn 6

Walks issued: LSU 2, Auburn 3

Strikeouts recorded: Auburn 14, LSU 10

Stolen bases: LSU 5, Auburn 0

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Zach Watson: 3-for-5, 1 RBI, 2 runs scored, 1 2B

Antoine Duplantis: 2-for-5, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored

Ma’Khail Hilliard: 7.1 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

AUBURN

Will Holland: 3-for-4, 1 2B

Josh Anthony: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Casey Mize: 6 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 9 K

Davis Daniel: 2.1 IP, 1 H, 1 BB, 5 K

NOTES

LSU started Cabrera in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Slaughter at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Nick Coomes was the catcher and Hilliard was the pitcher. Beau Jordan was the designated hitter. Watson returned to the leadoff spot in the batting order. Beau Jordan was the sixth-hole hitter – right behind Slaughter. . .Every LSU starter except for Coomes had a hit. Coomes was the only starter who did not strike out. . .Slaughter and Cabrera extended their hitting streaks to seven games. . .LSU stranded a runner at second in the first when Cabrera popped out to the shortstop. With runners at first and second in the fifth, Hughes lined into a double play. . .LSU stole five bases – two by both Watson and Duplantis and one by Broussard. Steals by Watson and Duplantis set up LSU’s two ninth-inning runs. . .Peterson replaced Hilliard with one out and two runners on base in the eighth. Peterson got Edouard Julien to fly out to Cabrera in leftfield and struck out Brandon Vetter. Peterson returned to the mound in the ninth even though there was a one-hour rain delay. Peterson retired the side in order with two strikeouts for his fourth save of the season. . .LSU is 33-22 overall, 15-14 in the SEC. Auburn is 36-19 overall, 14-15 in the SEC. . .The paid attendance was 3,746.

UP NEXT

LSU will play Auburn at Plainsman Park in Auburn on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. Central. The LSU-Auburn game will be available on the SEC Digital Network.