Ma’Khail Hilliard allowed one run in seven innings and Hunter Feduccia had two run-scoring hits as LSU evened its Southeastern Conference series by beating Ole Miss 5-2 on Friday night at Swayze Field in Oxford.

HOW THEY SCORED

Ole Miss first inning – Grae Kessinger singled and advanced to second on a ground out to the first baseman by Jacob Adams. Kessinger scored on a single by Nick Fortes. OLE MISS 1, LSU 0

LSU sixth inning – Antoine Duplantis singled. After Austin Bain flied out to the rightfielder, Duplantis stole second. Duplantis moved to third on a wild pitch by Brady Feigl as Daniel Cabrera struck out. Zach Watson walked. Duplantis and Watson scored on a double by Feduccia. LSU 2, OLE MISS 1

LSU seventh inning – With two out, Jake Slaughter walked and stole second. Slaughter scored on a triple by Duplantis. LSU 3, OLE MISS 1

LSU eighth inning – Cabrera singled and Watson was hit by a pitch. Cabrera scored on a single by Feduccia. After Beau Jordan struck out, Watson scored on a single by Hal Hughes. LSU 5, OLE MISS 1

Ole Miss eighth inning – With one out, Fortes hit a home run over the leftfield fence. LSU 5, OLE MISS 2

GAME-DECIDING STRETCH

This time, LSU took advantage of the opponent’s bullpen. The Tigers had just a 2-1 lead when Feigl was replaced by Will Stokes with two out and no one on base in the seventh. LSU scored a run off Stokes on a walk and a triple by Duplantis. Stokes gave up a hit to Cabrera and hit Watson with a pitch to start the eighth. Relief pitcher Greer Holston yielded run-scoring singles by Feduccia and Hughes which put the Tigers on top 5-1.

LSU PLAYERS OF THE GAME

Hilliard was spectacular as his pitching was a huge factor in the Tigers ending their six-game SEC losing streak. Hilliard gave up a first-inning run. But, he then held the Rebels scoreless on one hit over the next six innings. Hilliard pitched out of minor jams in the third and fourth after issuing walks. He struck out Cole Zabowski with a runner on second and two out in the third. One inning later, Hilliard struck out Tim Rowe with a runner on third and two out. Hilliard worked a season-high seven innings. Feduccia delivered two clutch hits. With runners on the corners and two out in the sixth, Feduccia had a two-run double which gave LSU the lead. Then, his single in the eighth brought home a run which put the Tigers on top 4-1.

KEY TEAM STATISTICS

Hits: LSU 10, Ole Miss 5

Errors: Ole Miss 0, LSU 1

Left on base: LSU 7, Ole Miss 7

Walks issued: Ole Miss 2, LSU 4

Strikeouts recorded: Ole Miss 11, LSU 9

Stolen bases: LSU 2, Ole Miss 1

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

LSU

Antoine Duplantis: 3-for-5, 1 RBI, 1 run scored, 1 3B

Hunter Feduccia: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs, 1 2B

Zach Watson: 0-for-2, 2 runs scored

Ma’Khail Hilliard: 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 6 K

Nick Bush: 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

OLE MISS

Nick Fortes: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 1 run scored, 1 HR, 1 BB

Brady Feigl: 6.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 K

Greer Holston: 2 IP, 2 H, 2 K

NOTES

LSU started Cabrera in leftfield, Watson in centerfield and Duplantis in rightfield. The infield consisted of Smith at third base, Hughes at shortstop, Brandt Broussard at second base and Bain at first base. Feduccia was the catcher and Hilliard was the pitcher. Beau Jordan was the designated hitter. Smith left the game in the fourth inning. He struck out in his two plate appearances. Slaughter replaced Smith at third base. . .Bain extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a double in the first. . .Every starter except for Smith and Watson had a hit. Watson reached base twice and scored two runs. . .The Tigers stranded runners at second base in the first and fifth innings against Feigl. Cabrera struck out to end the first and Slaughter struck out for the final out in the fifth. LSU got four hits with runners in scoring position in the next three innings – two by Feduccia and one by both Duplantis and Hughes. . .Coach Paul Mainieri elected to use Bush in relief rather than holding him back for a start Saturday. Bush allowed just a solo homer to Fortes in his two innings. . .The Tigers had lost seven straight road games – six against SEC teams. . .LSU is 26-18 overall, 10-10 in the SEC. The Tigers are tied with Auburn for fourth place in the Western Division – 1½ games behind Arkansas. Ole Miss is 33-11 overall, 11-9 in the SEC. . .The paid attendance was 11,861.

FROM THE LOCKERROOM

Coach Paul Mainieri’s comments: “This was a tremendous team win, a much-needed win. Ma’Khail was outstanding tonight. When your pitcher is out there pitching his heart out, it inspires the rest of your team.”

UP NEXT

LSU will play Ole Miss at Swayze Field in Oxford on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. Central. The LSU-Ole Miss game will be available on ESPNU.