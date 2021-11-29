LSU expected to hire Brian Kelly as its next head coach: Report

The search might be over soon, LSU fans.

The Tigers are expected to hire longtime Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly to replace Ed Orgeron as the man in charge in Baton Rouge, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Kelly, 60, has been at Notre Dame since 2010 and just finished the 2021 season 11-1 and in the conversation for the College Football Playoff at No. 6 in the country.

In his 12 seasons with the Fighting Irish, Kelly has a record of 113–40 with two playoff berths and an appearance in the 2013 BCS Championship Game. He is the winningest active coach in NCAA Football.

And since 2017, Kelly has Notre Dame, 54-9.

When Kelly was recently asked about leaving Notre Dame for USC or another job, he said: "No. Unless that fairy godmother comes by with that $250 million check, my wife would want to take a look at it first. I’d have to run it by her.”