TigerDetails - LSU expects Curry, Logan, Rosenthal back, but Ed Ingram uncertain

LSU's early-season lineup shuffles continue this week against Missouri.

Coach Ed Orgeron said Monday he expects defensive tackle Glen Logan, running back Chris Curry and offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal back in the lineup, but that offensive guard Ed Ingram is questionable.

"I think that Dare's gonna play this week," the coach said,. "I think he was questionable going up to game time, but he couldn't do it. Hopefully he can start practicing this week. I'm not sure he can yet. And also available this week will be Chris Curry.

"Chris could not play last week because of an injury. And I'm talking to (Director of Athletic Training) Jack (Marucci) today, and we feel like he'll be able to go this week and hopefully he's available."

Other players stepping into those vacancies thus far this season, and particularly in Nashville, Tenn., gives the Tigers a few areas of intriguing depth.

Running back John Emery Jr. rushed for a career-high 103 yards and one touchdowns on 12 rushes to lead the Tigers on Saturday in Curry's absence.

"We were hoping all the way up to game time that maybe Chris could go," Orgeron said. "Even though he didn't practice, we were hoping maybe he'd be able to come around Saturday and maybe give us some snaps, but Jack said he couldn't play. So I listened to Jack.

"And, yeah, that's the John Emery that we recruited. It took a little while for him to come, and just like any other freshman, everybody grows at their own pace. John's a tremendous young man. He's a confident young man right now, hard-working."

Fellow sophomore Tyrion Davis-Price earned the start and carried eight times for 29 yards.

"We have to see," Orgeron said. "We have to see this week how healthy Chris is. But hopefully those guys can share the reps back there, along with Tyrion. I still believe Tyrion Davis is an excellent back. I feel really good about all three backs right now, and all three are equal in my mind."

Sophomore Cameron Wire started in place of Rosenthal at left tackle this past week and also impressed the coach.

"I thought that he was very good in his protection," Orgeron said. "He could finish his run blocks a little bit better. But you know we were really worried about their defensive line. They had an excellent pass-rush. We didn't have to give him as much help as we thought we'd have to as far as chipping or sliding his way. I thought he handled that guy very well.

"Very mature. You know, Cam has been in our program a while, has gained weight, has gotten bigger and stronger. I'm very proud of him."

Logan will see his first action of the season after being officially scratched from the depth chart in the hours prior to the Sept. 26 opener vs. Mississippi State.

Orgeron said last week that the Destrehan product would also sit out the Tigers' game at Vanderbilt, but would return against Missouri.

And the coach confirmed Monday that Logan had practiced throughout the game absence and would start the team's next outing.

"He's good to go," Orgeron said. "He's been practicing. We're gonna start him. He's been practicing every day, hasn't missed a practice. Been taking second-team reps and doing individual. He's been running extra on his own. He's gonna be ready to go. I'm telling you it's gonna get a little tight there."

Logan's return only further bolsters a rotation up front that has impressed its coach thus far.

Sophomore Siaki "Apu" Ika and redshirt freshman Joseph "JoJo" Evans have performed well in their starts at defensive tackle.

The Tigers added a starting-caliber veteran back to the mix leading up to the Mississippi State game when senior Neil Farrell Jr. returned to the team when his grandmother's health improved following a COVID-19 scare.

And freshman Jaquelin Roy impressed Orgeron this past week in his first action.

"I thought Jaquelin Roy went in there and made some big-time plays and some great pass-rushes, so it's good to say," said Orgeron, later adding that the University Lab product "is probably the most athletic with the biggest upside with any of 'em."

Evans earned a start last year during a redshirt season, then worked this offseason at center and then guard before switching back to defense where he filled in in Logan's absence the past two weeks.

The coach joked that Evans would have likely been starting at guard this week if he was still on offense.

"He would probably be starting at guard this week," Orgeron laughed. "Ed Ingram may be questionable this week. He's probably be starting at guard. He's one of those guys that can play both ways. He comes out his hips, he's very fluid. He's very smart. I haven't seen Joe have a bad day. Joe comes to work every day with a smile on his face. If you tell him to run 10 gassers, he's gonna say, 'Yes, sir,' and run 10 gassers.

"He does a lot of things well and plays hard, and he's still got a ways to go. He's had a cast on that hand. He's been playing the position one-handed and played very well, so I can't wait until his hand is completely healed so he can start using his hands."

Redshirt freshmen Thomas Perry, Anthony Bradford and Kardell Thomas and true freshman Marlon Martinez have been listed as the guards behind starters Ingram and Chasen Hines.