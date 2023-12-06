After a historic season where LSU's offense led the nation with 44.1 points per game and 541.1 yards per game, LSU's offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock is about to ink a three-year extension.

Denbrock was a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the best assistant coach in the nation, but was snubbed in favor of Iowa's defensive coordinator Phil Parker.

What Mike Denbrock has been able to do in just two seasons in Baton Rouge has been special. He's turned this offense into an absolute juggernaut and excels at playing to his teams strong suits.

Jayden Daniels has been the main beneficiary of Denbrock's talents, and while he was good last season, Daniels took the next step in his development and has been the best player in the nation in Denbrock's system in 2023.

Denbrock was bound to get attention for a potential head coaching position this year or sometime very soon, but it sounds like he wants to stay in Baton Rouge for the long haul.

With one-year left on his deal, Denbrock and LSU are now finalizing a three-year extension which will keep him in Baton Rouge for the next four seasons.

This is a huge extension for LSU as they continue to build towards a national championship. By retaining Denbrock, you pretty much guarantee that LSU will have a top tier offense every season, and if the defense can steadily improve over the next couple of years, the Tigers should be a major contender sooner than later.