LSU extends 5 new offers to 2024 prospects

LSU is in the midst of fall camp preparing for the Sept. 4 season-opener against UCLA, but that has not slowed the recruiting efforts from the Tigers.

While the coaches are on the practice field with the team daily throughout August, LSU's staffers have continued to evaluate recruits and dish out offers, including five new scholarship offers that went out on Wednesday to 2024 prospects.

Most of the players below already hold offers from major college programs, including Alabama, Texas A&M, Texas, Georgia and Oregon for OL Isendre Ahfua; Florida, Georgia and USC for DE Alex Cunningham; Ohio State, USC and Oregon for OLB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa; Ohio State, Notre Dame and Alabama for ATH Peyton Woodyard; and Oklahoma, Alabama and Texas A&M for DB Jordan Johnson-Rubell.

Below are the five out-of-state offers that went out and each recruit's highlights: