LSU eyeing former FSU OC as new TE coach

After weeks with no tight end coach, Brian Kelly and LSU have their sights set on former Florida State Offensive Coordinator and Offensive Line Coach, Alex Atkins. On top of TE duties, Atkins is expected to be the Tigers' run game coordinator and a deal could be struck as soon as today, per Wilson Alexander with The Advocate.

Atkins was FSU's OL Coach from 2020-2022 before adding Offensive Coordinator duties from 2022-2024. He was fired back in November and has been searching for a new job since.

Atkins played a major role in getting Solomon Thomas to flip his commitment from FSU to LSU on signing day. The four-star IOL said Atkins was the reason he chose FSU in the first place, and after he was fired, Atkins put in a good ward about Brad Davis and LSU's coaching staff, which helped guide Thomas to Baton Rouge.

Atkins has nearly 20 years of coaching experience. He began at UT-Martin in 2007 where he was a grad assistant before taking over TE duties. From there, he worked his way up the ladder and became Charolette's offensive coordinator in 2019 before moving to FSU in 2020.

This would be a massive addition to LSU's staff. Atkins is well respected and will help develop LSU's tight ends into blocking machines while hopefully turning LSU's rushing attack around after an abysmal year in 2024.