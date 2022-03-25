 TigerDetails - LSU F Tari Eason declares for 2022 NBA Draft
LSU F Tari Eason declares for 2022 NBA Draft

Tari Eason will enter his name into the 2022 NBA Draft after a breakout, award-winning season at LSU.

The 6-foot-8, 216-pound forward announced his decision Friday afternoon via his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Eason transferred from Cincinnati late last spring and averaged a team-high 16.9 points and 6.6 rebounds during an All-SEC First Team year in Baton Rouge.

The Los Angeles, Calif., also earned the conference's Sixth Man of the Year honors for his role as a spark off the bench in 29 of his 33 appearances.

More info to come...

