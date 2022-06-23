LSU F Tari Eason drafted by Houston Rockets at No. 17

Tari Eason's professional career will begin just a few hours west.

The Houston Rockets selected the LSU forward with the No. 17 overall pick in Thursday night's 2022 NBA Draft.

The 6-foot-8, 217-pound forward becomes the Tigers' second first-round draftee in as many years, joining guard Cam Thomas whom the Brooklyn Nets chose No. 27 in 2021.

That duo marks the program's first first-round picks in consecutive years since forward Jarell Martin and Simmons by the Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia, respectively, in 2015 and 2016.

Eason's draft stock soared to consideration as a top-10 pick in several mock draft projections on the heels of his lone impressive and decorated season in Baton Rouge.

The sophomore transfer from Cincinnati averaged 16.9 point, 6.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.9 steals a game while playing 24.4 minutes per game.

Eason came off the bench in 29 of his 33 appearances in purple and gold, but closed most games — including several dominating second-half stretches in SEC play.

He scored in double figures in 29 games, including 11 straight and 11 outing of 20 or more points.

And his four 20-point, 10-rebound contests marked the most by an LSU player since Jordan Mickey and Martin had eight and five, respectively, in 2015.

His performance earned first-team All-SEC, SEC Sixth Man of the Year, AP All-America honorable mention and Louisiana Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year accolades.

Eason also follows the geographic path of former LSU football standouts Derek Stingley Jr. and Austin Deculus, whom the Houston Texans selected in this spring's NFL Draft.