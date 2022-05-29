LSU fails to earn a host spot for an NCAA baseball regional

LSU failed to earn one of the 16 NCAA baseball regional host sites announced Sunday night.

The Tigers (38-20) finished fourth in the SEC this season, then went 1-2 in the league tournament being eliminated by 12trh seeded Kentucky.

The NCAA will announce the rest of the tournament field Monday.

The loss by the Tigers to the 12th seeded Wildcats on Saturday likely sealed LSU’s fate not being chosen as an NCAA tournament regional host when the bracket is announced Sunday afternoon. According to D1 baseball, LSU has an RPI of 25.

The 16 regional sites, with host institutions and records are as follows:

Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (37-19)

Austin, Texas – Texas (42-18)

Blacksburg, Virginia – Virginia Tech (41-12)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (38-19)

College Park, Maryland – Maryland (45-12)

College Station, Texas – Texas A&M (37-18)

Coral Gables, Florida – Miami (FL) (39-18)

Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (44-14)

Gainesville, Florida – Florida (39-22)

Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (42-18)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (43-16)

Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (53-7)

Louisville, Kentucky – Louisville (38-18-1)

Stanford, California – Stanford (40-14)

Statesboro, Georgia – Georgia Southern (40-18)

Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma State (39-20)