TigerDetails - LSU falls on the road to Florida

LSU fell to Florida 83-79 Saturday afternoon inside the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida.

Cameron Thomas led the Tigers in scoring and steals with 28 points and three swipes. Trendon Watford had 21 points along with a team-high eight rebounds and three assists. Javonte Smart wasn't far behind with 20 of his own points on 7/12 shooting.

Colin Castleton led Florida with 21 points and six rebounds. Tre Mann followed behind with 19 points and five boards.

The Tigers will be back home in the PMAC to face Georgia on January 6th at 6:00 p.m. on SEC Network