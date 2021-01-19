TigerDetails - LSU falls to Alabama as Crimson Tide set SEC record

No. 18 Alabama jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as the Crimson Tide (12-3, 7-0 SEC) defeated LSU, 105-75, Tuesday night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

John Petty Jr. led Alabama with a season-high 24 points, including 8 of 10 from 3-point range. The Crimson Tide hit 23 3-point shots in total, a new SEC record, which broke its own previous SEC record of 22.

“We got whipped in every facet tonight. It was totally my fault," said LSU coach Will Wade. "I don’t put this on the players, it was me. I didn’t have us prepared. I didn’t do a good enough job in preparation. I didn’t do a good enough job having our guys with the right spirit and right urgency and hunger that we needed for this game.

"Alabama played phenomenally hitting all of those threes at the beginning of the game. (John) Petty was hot and really took it to us. Once again, it was an all-systems breakdown, starting and ending with me. We’ve got to pick ourselves up off the mat and not let this game beat us twice and find a way to go to Lexington and certainly play better on Saturday night.”

LSU was led by freshmen guard Cameron Thomas with 21 Points. Trendon Watford contributed 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists while Javonte Smart had 12 points and four assists.

“We definitely didn’t put our best foot forward, we got to get back to work,” Thomas said in the postgame press conference. “I mean we tried everything. They were just making threes. We got to go back and work on our defense.”

The Tigers (10-3, 5-2 SEC) will play the Kentucky Wildcats Saturday Night in Rupp Arena at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN.