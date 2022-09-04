LSU appeared to have mounted the unlikeliest of comebacks late Sunday to salvage an altogether frustrating debut for coach Brian Kelly, most of his staff and several players.

Transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels and the offense, on what had been a largely stagnant evening, marched 99 yards in the final 1:20 to pull back to within one point as time expired.

But Florida State freshman safety Shyheim Brown broke through the Tigers' line on the ensuing extra-point attempt and blocked the kick to preserve the 24-23 victory and send the Caesars Superdome into pandemonium.

"Mistake, mistake after mistake for us," Kelly said. "Particularly in the first half and, you know, obviously more mistakes in the second half. We started to overcome some of those and played with, I would consider, more of a sense of urgency the last 12 minutes. But our margin for error was so small that we couldn't make any more mistakes.

"I was proud of our resolve. We battled. But we just have to learn how to play the game the right way, and that is for four quarters."

The Seminoles rushed the field in celebration as their fans roared.

And the thrilling heroics down the stretch by Daniels and company instead evaporated into an unfortunately fitting finish to a chaotic contest in which special teams had been consistently problematic for LSU.

Florida State sophomore defensive end Jared Verse had already blocked a second-quarter field-goal attempt.

And the Tigers had somehow survived a pair of muffed punts by sophomore wide receiver Malik Nabers that set the Seminoles up inside the red zone at pivotal junctures.

In the second quarter, LSU forced a turnover on downs to keep within 7-3.

And when the next instance appeared to extinguish already-faint comeback hopes with 2:15 remaining, Florida State instead returned the favor with a fumbled goal-line pitch.

"We didn't lose the game because he dropped those two punts," Kelly said. "We miraculously were able to overcome those. You usually wouldn't. But that's, you know, that's on us. We made that evaluation. We watched him catch punts, and we felt like he was in a position that he could do that for us."

Daniels and company had finally found their spark on the past two possessions, 82- and 75-yard drives capped by a goal-line, fourth-down by Noah Cain and a 22-yard pass from Daniels to senior receiver Jaray Jenkins.

The Seminoles had mounted an impressive 12-play, 79-yard response to Cain's score to extend its margin back to 24-10 with a goal-line run by sophomore linebacker D.J. Lundy with 9:04 remaining.

But the Daniels-Jenkins connection pulled the Tigers back within 24-17, and Florida State's goal-line fumble provided one more, albeit slim breath of opportunity from their own 1-yard line.