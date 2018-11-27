TigerDetails.com

College football’s regular season has come a close, and entering conference championship weekend LSU’s hopes of landing a New Year’s Six bowl game remain intact.





After falling 74-72 to No. 22 Texas A&M on the road during rivalry weekend, LSU dropped to No. 10 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. LSU was ranked No. 7 the past three weeks after debuting at No. 3 in the initial rankings release on Oct. 30.





"Impressive wins over Georgia and Mississippi State. Their loss, although they have three, happened to be the No. 1 team, on the road against the No. 9 team, and 7 overtime game against another ranked opponent," Committee Chair Rob Mullens said of LSU. "They've played five games versus CFP top-25 teams, strong résumé, overall a quality body of work."





The Tigers (9-3) await their bowl game fate on Sunday after multiple conference championship games take place on Saturday. Among those carrying the most weight toward LSU’s bowl destination are the SEC and Big Ten title games.





The top of the College Football Playoff rankings remained unchanged. With an Iron Bowl rout, Alabama maintained its post at No. 1. With a defeat over South Carolina, Clemson stayed put at No. 2. A defeat of Southern Cal on the road kept Notre Dame in the No. 3 spot.





Georgia moved up a spot and replaced Michigan as the No. 4 seed. The Dawgs have cruised since falling to LSU in Tiger Stadium in Mid-October, with wins over Kentucky, Florida and most recently Georgia Tech. They face Alabama in a rematch of the 2017 SEC Championship game on Saturday, which is also a repeat showdown of last year’s National Championship game.





After downing West Virginia, Oklahoma slid up to the No. 5 seed. The Sooners face Texas in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday. After topping archrival Michigan at home, Ohio State ascended to No. 6. The Buckeyes play Northwestern in the Big Ten title game this weekend.





Outside the top six is Michigan (No. 7), UCF (No. 8) and Florida (No. 9). LSU joins the Gators as

as SEC teams ranked inside the top 10 and both with 9-3 records.





Next up: the playoff matchups and bowl games will be announced in the aftermath of conference championship weekend on Sunday.



