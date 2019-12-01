LSU Athletics is making free slabs of sod from Tiger Stadium available to fans as contractors begin removing sod in a months-long project to replace the field and improve drainage in Tiger Stadium.

Around 3500 square feet, or 15-20 pallets, amounting to more than 3,300 slabs of Tiger Stadium sod will be available Monday late afternoon at the Bullpen lot at Alex Box stadium.

The slabs will be free of charge. Receipt of the sod is on a first-come, first-serve, basis and fans are asked to select no more than four slabs each. Slabs will measure roughly 18”x24”.

Event Details

Time: 4-6 pm CST

Date: Monday, December 2

Location: Bullpen lot at Alex Box Stadium