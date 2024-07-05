Just a day after landing 2025 defensive tackle, Zion Williams, the LSU Tigers added another big man to the interior of their defensive line in the form of Brandon Brown.

Brown, a native of Palm Bay, FL. has been verbally committed to the University of Texas since December of 2023, but a relentless effort from Brian Kelly, Bo Davis and the rest of LSU's staff helped complete the flip. Brown held countless offers from schools around the country, but he ended up flipping to LSU over schools such as Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee. There was always a good chance that Brown flipped his commitment from Texas. He's taken a lot of visits, including a few to LSU, since December and over the last few months, the buzz around a potential flip got louder and louder. Brown is a significant addition to the Tigers 2025 class. He becomes the 14th overall commit and the 11th four-star. He joins Zion Williams and LaJesse Harrold as the only two defensive lineman in the class to this point. Bo Davis has done a great job of recruiting in the few months he's been in Baton Rouge, and I don't think he's done yet.

"Obviously, it’s not much of a secret of me and Coach Bo’s [Davis] relationship," Brown told Death Valley Insider. That is probably the main reason why I committed to Texas in the first place. But I wanted to do it the right way. I love Texas and I love the entire staff, including Coach [Kenny] Baker. But, the relationship I have with Coach Bo is different. I didn’t want to Decommit from Texas just because Coach Bo left. But LSU has everything that I want in a program as well."

Following the flip to LSU, Brown says he will be shutting things down with no intentions of any future visits elsewhere. "My home is Baton Rouge," Brown said on shutting things down.

Rivals Recruiting Analyst John Garcia Jr on Brandon Brown